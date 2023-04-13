Pickup Trucks Collide Nearly Head-on On Highway 164

April 13, 2023

There were no critical injuries in a near head-on crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 164.

Both vehicles left the roadway when two pickup trucks collided about 4:25 p.m. on Highway 164 about a mile west of Pine Barren Road and the Christian Home community. One vehicle caught fire following the collision, but the driver was able to escape before the truck became engulfed. The other pickup overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

One driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital, and the other driver was transported to Jay Hospital. There injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the crash occurred.

Highway 164 has been the scene of several near head-on crashes, many of which have been attributed to the narrow roadway.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “Pickup Trucks Collide Nearly Head-on On Highway 164”

  1. BIG JOHN on April 13th, 2023 9:24 pm

    JUST HOW MANY MORE ACCIDENTS IS THERE GOING TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE THE COUNTY SEE THE LIGHT AND WIDEN HWY 164 ? OR WILL IT TAKE SOMEONE GOING KILL I HPOE NOT, GOD FOR-BID THAT SHOULD HAPPEN !!!!!!!

  2. Kimberly Bar on April 13th, 2023 9:08 pm

    So thankful everyone is okay!

  3. Blazer man on April 13th, 2023 8:46 pm

    Definitely needs to be something done with how narrow the road is with all the high school kids that travel that road daily. Not only that but people’s family members that travel it daily!!!

  4. Charlotte Rebecca Bates on April 13th, 2023 8:41 pm

    WOW!! Can’t imagine how scary this was. Praying for a full recovery for both parties, and glad no one was killed.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 