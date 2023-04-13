Pickup Trucks Collide Nearly Head-on On Highway 164

There were no critical injuries in a near head-on crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 164.

Both vehicles left the roadway when two pickup trucks collided about 4:25 p.m. on Highway 164 about a mile west of Pine Barren Road and the Christian Home community. One vehicle caught fire following the collision, but the driver was able to escape before the truck became engulfed. The other pickup overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

One driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital, and the other driver was transported to Jay Hospital. There injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the crash occurred.

Highway 164 has been the scene of several near head-on crashes, many of which have been attributed to the narrow roadway.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.