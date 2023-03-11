South Walton Tops Northview

March 11, 2023

The Northview Chiefs fell to the South Walton Seahawks 7-0 Friday night in Santa Rosa Beach.

The Seahawks were up 4-0 by the end of the first inning  and added one run in the third and two in the fourth. The game was scoreless in the final three innings.

Jamarkus Jefferson pitched three innings, allowing five hits on five runs and striking out five. Cason Burkett went for three, allowing four hits and two runs while recording two strikeouts.

Wyatt Scruggs had the only hit of the night for the Chiefs with a single in the second inning.

The Chiefs will return to action following spring break as they travel for a rematch with Pensacola Christian Academy on Tuesday, March 21. Last Thursday night, Northview shut out PCA 12-0.

