Paul Ricky ‘Rick’ Ingram

Paul Ricky “Rick” Ingram, resident of Church Point, LA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Long Branch, NJ. Rick was born on July 23, 1957, to the late Jesse and Juanita White Ingram. He lived 65 years of pure joy because his soul was saturated with it. He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. He loved music and took pride in being a member of the church choir.

Rick loved God and his beautiful wife whom he loved with all of his heart. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell to make you laugh. You never walked away from Rick without a smile or without remembering his smile and the joy he brought to your heart.

He enjoyed hunting and sporting clays, but especially fishing. He always had the biggest fish regardless of the size. Rick passed on his love for the outdoors to his only daughter, Jessica.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 22 years, Merila Delano-Ingram of Church Point, LA; daughter, Jessica Ingram of Walnut Hill, FL; brother, Randy (Melissa) Ingram of Atmore, AL; sister, Rita (Stanford) Ingram McKay of Hayden, AL; sisters-in-law, Paula (Joseph) Higginbotham of Opelousas, LA, Jennifer (Michael) Kennerson of Church Point, LA and Kerrie Martin of Church Point, LA; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Larry Delano; and brother-in-law, Shawn Martin.

Visitation will be at Duhon Funeral Home in Church Point, LA on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the rosary at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow in the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery.