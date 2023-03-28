Patsy Ann Sasser Miller

With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of Patsy Ann Sasser Miller, age 90, on March 24, 2023. Patsy was born on January 3, 1933 in Atmore, AL., to the late Annie Lenora Luker Sasser and Wilson Leroy Sasser.

Patsy was a charter member of Presley Street Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served in many other capacities over the years. She was an avid supporter of youth baseball in Atmore, along with her husband Earl. Patsy was a Cub Scout leader and “neighborhood Mom”, who welcomed children that loved to play in her yard. Her love of children carried over to her work at Rachel Patterson Elementary School as a lunchroom worker. She would wear a different pin on her uniform each day, to the delight of the children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Earl Edgar Miller, Jr; four sisters, Carolyn Sasser Hetzel, Marie Sasser Bryant, Evelyn Sasser Dillree; Eunice Sasser Reynolds; and two brothers, Edward Leroy Sasser, and Max Farrell Sasser.

Patsy was the loving mother of Earl Edgar Miller III (Rita), of Ozark, AL. and Kendall Wayne Miller (Teri), of Summerdale, AL. cherished Meemaw, of Andrew Kendall Miller (Brandy), Wade Vickery Miller, Clayton Earl Miller, Justin Tyler Miller, Tucker Jordan Miller (Emma) and Kendall Brooke Miller, proud great-Meemaw, of Libby Kay Miller, Jaxson Wade Miller, Landri Kendall Miller, Leighton Karaline Miller, Miles Easton Miller, and Kai Ripken Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Sasser Brown (Ed), of Atmore, AL,., sister-in law, Mary Ann Hines, of Cordell, OK as well as many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life service will be Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Presley Street Baptist Church with Rev. Father Mark Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 12:30 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Presley Street Baptist Church.

Pallbearers who are “Aunt Patsy’s nephews, Jeffery Reynolds, Gary Hetzel, Matthew Hetzel, Melvin Hetzel, Glenn Bryant, and Randy Bryant.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Clayton, Jr, Eddie Sasser, Michael Sasser, Henry Lowery, Steve Hines, and Scott Hines.

The family encourages donations in Meemaw’s name to the Cystic Fibrous Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.