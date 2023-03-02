Enjoy A ‘Night Of Nature’ Friday Night At The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

March 2, 2023

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center’s annual “Night of Nature” will be Friday night from 5:30 until 8:30.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be a fun filled night for the entire family. Visitors can meet owls with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, peer through telescopes into the beautiful night sky with the Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association, observe aquatic animals in their different aquatic habitats, learn about exotic creatures, visit with the resident reptiles in the Reptile Room, stroll through the butterfly house, and more.

There will be food trucks on site (not free).

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment For more information, call (850) 937-2117.

Donations will be accepted. Some suggested items are:

Food for animals:

  • Wild bird seed
  • Black oil sunflower seed
  • Turtle pellets
  • Greens (kale and collard)
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Blackberries
  • Frozen shrimp

Miscellaneous Items:

  • Hand sanitizer
  • Bleach
  • Lysol/Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
  • Paper Towels
  • Copy paper
  • Batteries (AA, AAA, D, and CR2032)
  • Nectar and host plants for butterflies
  • Ticonderoga pencils #2
  • Compost
  • Sprinklers
  • Garden hoses
  • Window cleaner (for tanks)

Gift cards to pet stores, hardware stores, other major retailers are also needed. The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is part of the Escambia County School District.

