Enjoy A ‘Night Of Nature’ Friday Night At The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center’s annual “Night of Nature” will be Friday night from 5:30 until 8:30.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be a fun filled night for the entire family. Visitors can meet owls with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, peer through telescopes into the beautiful night sky with the Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association, observe aquatic animals in their different aquatic habitats, learn about exotic creatures, visit with the resident reptiles in the Reptile Room, stroll through the butterfly house, and more.

There will be food trucks on site (not free).

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment For more information, call (850) 937-2117.

Donations will be accepted. Some suggested items are:

Food for animals:

Wild bird seed

Black oil sunflower seed

Turtle pellets

Greens (kale and collard)

Strawberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Frozen shrimp

Miscellaneous Items:

Hand sanitizer

Bleach

Lysol/Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Paper Towels

Copy paper

Batteries (AA, AAA, D, and CR2032)

Nectar and host plants for butterflies

Ticonderoga pencils #2

Compost

Sprinklers

Garden hoses

Window cleaner (for tanks)

Gift cards to pet stores, hardware stores, other major retailers are also needed. The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is part of the Escambia County School District.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.