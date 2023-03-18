Elementary Students Honored As Shining Stars

WSRE recently hosted the Shining Star Awards, honoring outstanding fifth grade students who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership, as well as demonstrating the core values of the Escambia County School District.

This is the 26th year that WSRE has hosted this awards ceremony, previously with the Greater Escambia Community Foundation and now in partnership with the Escambia County Principals Association which raised the funds to purchase the bicycles and also coordinated the event.

The 2023 Shining Stars are: