Elementary Students Honored As Shining Stars
March 18, 2023
WSRE recently hosted the Shining Star Awards, honoring outstanding fifth grade students who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership, as well as demonstrating the core values of the Escambia County School District.
This is the 26th year that WSRE has hosted this awards ceremony, previously with the Greater Escambia Community Foundation and now in partnership with the Escambia County Principals Association which raised the funds to purchase the bicycles and also coordinated the event.
The 2023 Shining Stars are:
- Jim Allen Elementary — Bella Jenkins
- Bellview Elementary — Chloe Syverson
- Beulah Elementary — Mikayla Gill
- Blue Angels Elementary — Javier Perez
- Bratt Elementary — Jonah Carter
- Brentwood Elementary — Ashley Harrigan
- Hellen Caro Elementary — Annina Lathrop
- N B Cook Elementary — Ava Westley
- Cordova Park Elementary — Elijah Chaston
- Ensley Elementary — Mia Figueroa
- Ferry Pass Elementary — Kacey Hadley-Coble
- Global Elementary — Princena Saint Fleur
- Holm Elementary — Brandon Lester
- Kingsfield Elementary — Harper Hamilton
- Lincoln Park Elementary — Delcie Pasaska
- Lipscomb Elementary — Emery Truitt
- Longleaf Elementary — Braylen Fenelon
- McArthur Elementary — Amiir Thomas
- Molino Park Elementary — Lola Chavers
- Montclair Elementary — Kamari Pettiway
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — Jesse Stripling
- Navy Point Elementary — Jada Bush
- Oakcrest Elementary — Sophia Gibson
- Pensacola Beach Elementary — Anna McPherson
- Pine Meadow Elementary — Levi Mccranie
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — Dylan Roy
- Scenic Heights Elementary — Chloe Currie
- OJ Semmes Elementary — Amaya Scott
- Sherwood Elementary — Madeline Shank
- Suter Elementary — Joslynn Robins
- Warrington Elementary — Lianna Reed
- Weis Elementary — Terriona Fountain
- West Pensacola Elementary — Dumarian Hawkins
Comments