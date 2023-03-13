Cooler Days, Chilly Nights Return

March 13, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

