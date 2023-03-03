Authorities Looking For Wanted Sex Offender That’s ‘Known To Be Violent’

A convicted sex offender is on the run and wanted by authorities.

Bobby Joe Simmons, Jr., is wanted for a sex offender violation for providing false registration information. According to Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers, he is known to be violent.

Simmons had a previous address on Scenic Lake Drive in Jay at the time of his last arrest in Santa Rosa County. At the time he last provided a registration address to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he was residing on Community Church Road in Flomaton.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

In January 2005, Simmons was convicted of lewd or lascivious sexual battery of a victim age 12-15.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-437-STOP (7867).