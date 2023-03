BREAKING: Shelisa McCall And Alicia Johnson Elected To Century Town Council

Shelisa McCall and Eddie Hammond were elected to two seats on the Century Town Council during a special election on Tuesday.

Complete, but unofficial, results were as follows:

Century Town Council, Seat 3

Shelisa McCall – 89

Evelyn Webber – 44

Century Town Council, Seat 4

Alicia Johnson. – 67

Eddie Hammond -. 33

