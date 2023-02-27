Updated: Authorities Say Molino ‘Explosion’ Was Tannerite

Authorities responded to a reported explosion Sunday afternoon in Molino.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion was reported about 3:40 p.m. on Bet Raines Road between Highway 29 and Highway 95A.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Melony Peterson said updated information indicates the explosion was due to Tannerite — a common “exploding” target usually used for firearms practice that is sold by retail outlets.

A male was seen running into a wooded area following the explosion, but deputies were unable to locate him.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and determined the scene was safe. There was no fire following the incident, and no injuries reported.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated the explosion was due to a methamphetamine lab, which was the information provided to us by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO provided additional updated information Monday afternoon that there was no meth lab involved.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.