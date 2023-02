Farm Share Food Giveaway Saturday In Quintette

Justified Incarcerated Ministries has partnered with Farm Share for a food giveaway Saturday in the Quintette community.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or while supplies last, at Providence Baptist Church at 633 Quintette Road, just east of Highway 29.

Volunteers are welcome. Call (850) 324-8779 or email justifiedministries@aol.com for more information.

