Escambia (Alabama) Sheriff Receives $1.2 Million Radio Grant From Rep. Jerry Carl

The Escambia County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office has received a $1.2 million grant to upgrade their radio system.

Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl presented the $1,204,277.52 grant to Sheriff Heath Jackson Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

The grant will allow for towers and equipment to upgrade the agency’s communication to digitally encrypted P25 equipment, similar to what is utilized in neighboring Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida.

According to Carl’s office, the radios will “assist first responders in performing their job more efficiently and safely and to deliver an inbound and outbound communication structure to Escambia County, which will tie the East end of Escambia County to an already structured West end of the county, thus closing the gap in radio communications”.

“We will still have to come up with the money to buy radios for vehicles and belts, but this is the major step,” Jackson told NorthEscambia.com from Washington Tuesday afternoon. “I really appreciate the congressman’s help.

“I also want to thank Senator Katie Britt for her help pushing this grant across the finish line,” he added.

Other law enforcement agencies and first responders across Escambia County, Alabama, will have the opportunity to move to the new digital radio system.

Pictured: Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl (pictured top, left and below, right) presented a $1,204,277.52 communications grant to Sheriff Heath Jackson Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.