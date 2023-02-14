Cantonment Company Seeks Temporary Concrete Crushing Permit

A local construction company has applied for a 14-day temporary concrete crushing permit at their business.

Chavers Construction has applied for the permit for 14 consecutive working days on their property at 801 Virecent Road in Cantonment.

Concrete material that has accumulated on the property over the last couple of years will be crushed on-site. The material will then be re-used as base material for Chavers’ own parking lot and road projects and not be sold or open to the public for sale.

The concrete will be crushed by Sunbelt Crushing between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday in a central location on the 18-acre property well behind the Chavers Construction office to minimize any outside impacts. The pile will be sprinkled with water during the operation to minimize any dust, and silt fencing will be used on all downhill slopes. The crushing location will not be visible from any road.

The Escambia County Commission will consider the temporary permit at their meeting on February 16.