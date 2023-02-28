Atmore Man Charged With Reckless Murder Of His 2-Year Old Child

February 28, 2023

An Atmore businessman has been charged with the death of his 2-year old child.

Shawn William Rounsavall, 51, was charged with reckless murder.

“The Atmore Police Department was contacted by the Atmore Community Hospital in reference to a two-year-old child that was transported to the hospital by the father, after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The child was pronounced deceased by the medical staff a short time later,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said. The call to the hospital came in about 4:30 p.m.

“Atmore Police officers responded to the hospital and discovered the child was supposed to be dropped off at a local daycare during the morning hours. Officers learned the father went to the daycare that afternoon to pick the child up. The father was told the child was never dropped off that morning. The father then discovered the child in the backseat of the vehicle and rushed to the hospital,” McMann said.

Rounsavall was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

