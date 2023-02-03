Benefit To Help Daughter Of Escambia Deputy Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

February 3, 2023

A fundraiser and benefit concert will be held later this month for the family of an Escambia County deputy killed by an alleged drunk driver last October.

Off-duty Master Deputy Kevin Ray of Cantonment was killed in the crash that seriously injured his 15-year old daughter Lauren on Highway 85 just east of Laurel Hill, Florida. Ray had been a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office family for over 20 years. He has been assigned to courthouse security for over 10 years.

The benefit will begin at 1 p.m. on February 25 at the AmVets FL Post 292 on Dog Track Road in Pensacola.

Proceeds will assist the family in offsetting the cost of long-term health care for Lauren Ray.

Call LeAnn (850) 554-7764 or Eddie Namyslowski at (901) 690-5638 for more information.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 