South Highway 99 Resurfacing Underway From Walnut Hill To Bay Springs

An Escambia County resurfacing project is underway on South Highway 99 from Walnut Hill to Bay Springs.

About eight miles of the roadway is being resurfaced between Highway 97 and Highway 97A.

Drivers can expect lane closures during paving operations.

Pictured: South Highway 99 between Highway 97 and Tungoil Road as seen late in the afternoon on Saturday, January 28 . NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.