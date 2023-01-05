Longtime Cantonment Businessman, Lumberyard Owner Pittman Passes Away

January 5, 2023

The Cantonment community is mourning the loss a of longtime local businessman.

Larry Ozell Pittman, 74, passed away on December 31.

Pittman and his wife of 56 years Janice were the owners of Pittman’s Cantonment Building Materials. They opened their first lumberyard in 1972 and were in the lumber business for 50 years.

“Larry had a passion for lumber and building; whatever he built would certainly stand the test of time. He loved people and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone. He was not afraid to tackle any project, no matter how large it was,” his obituary says.

Pittman is survived by his wife Janice Pittman, daughter Ashley Johnson and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 5 at 1 p.m. following a noon visitation at Faith Chapel North.

For the complete obituary, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 