Florida Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Allow Concealed Carry Without A Permit

Monday, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner unveiled legislation that would allow residents to carry a concealed weapon with a license.

Dubbed “Constitutional Carry’, the bill would allow Floridians who are currently qualified to obtain and maintain a CWL to carry a concealed handgun or weapon without a license.

“Floridians shouldn’t need a government permission slip to exercise their constitutional rights,” said Renner. “House Bill 543 will ensure Florida will remain a beacon of freedom. Florida was the pioneer in the modern carry movement in America and this historic legislation continues our proud tradition.”

A person carrying concealed without a license will still be required to obey existing laws prohibiting carrying in such places as schools, athletic events, and correctional facilities. The bill does not affect laws relating to the purchase of a firearm and will not allow anyone prohibited from possessing a firearm to carry concealed.

Local Rep. Michelle Salzman is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Florida would become the 26th state, including Alabama, to allow citizens to carry weapons without a permit.