First Severe Storms Of 2023 Possible On Tuesday

January 2, 2023

Just three days into 2023, severe storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Confidence continues to increase in the potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday across the area. The current risk is a Level 2 of 5. All storm hazards are possible — damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 