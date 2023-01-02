First Severe Storms Of 2023 Possible On Tuesday

Just three days into 2023, severe storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Confidence continues to increase in the potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday across the area. The current risk is a Level 2 of 5. All storm hazards are possible — damaging winds, hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.