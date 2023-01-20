Escambia Fire Captain Joel Richardson Named Florida’s Instructor of the Year

Escambia County Fire Rescue Captain Joel Richardson has been named the 2022 Instructor of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. The Florida Rapid Intervention Training Operations Group, a training organization instructing the FFCA since 2012, was also recognized for the award alongside Richardson.

Richardson joined ECFR in October 2009. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and to captain in September 2022. Since then, he has served as the training/safety captain for ECFR. He has been a member of the Florida Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) Operations Group since its inception in 2012 and has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to training and mentoring firefighters in Escambia County and the state of Florida.

“The recognition of Captain Richardson at this level is an attestation of the hard work on and off duty that the men and women of ECFR put in every day to serve the citizens and visitors of Escambia County,” said Fire Chief Jason Catrambone. “Congratulations to Captain Richardson and the Florida RIT Operations Group.”

Each year, the Florida RIT Operations Group holds a competition throughout the state to reemphasize the basic Rapid Intervention Team elements of saving firefighters when in trouble or trapped. These skills include search and rescue, victim removal, radio communications, command and control, and aspects of firefighter survival. ECFR members are part of Florida RIT Operations Group and participate in the annual Fire Rescue EAST Conference in Daytona Beach.

“Escambia County Fire Rescue is fortunate to have such a great team as part of the organization and having three of our officer staff receiving awards is a testament to the great leaders we have,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “The entire organization is made up of men and women dedicated to the fire service and top-notch professionals.”

Richardson and the Florida RIT Operations Group were formally recognized during a ceremony at Fire-Rescue EAST in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

Richardson’s and the Florida RIT Operations Group’s recognition continues a streak of honors for ECFR. Last month, ECFR’s Lt. Nick Gradia was recognized as the 2022 Professional Firefighter of the Year by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office. And ECFR’s Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association.