Atmore Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

An Atmore man is charged with sexually abusing a child.

Vonsha Mondez Jones, 28, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sodomy first degree, and sexual abuse first degree.

The Atmore Police Department was contacted about the abuse case after the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

“The case worker was investigating a complaint from a child that had recently disclosed memories of sexual abuse and no lived in the Atmore area,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

The abuse began when the child was under age 12 and occurred over a three-year period, according to police.

Jones was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.