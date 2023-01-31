Atmore Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

January 31, 2023

An Atmore man is charged with sexually abusing a child.

Vonsha Mondez Jones, 28, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sodomy first degree, and sexual abuse first degree.

The Atmore Police Department was contacted about the abuse case after the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

“The case worker was investigating a complaint from a child that had recently disclosed memories of sexual abuse and no lived in the Atmore area,” Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

The abuse began when the child was under age 12 and occurred over a three-year period, according to police.

Jones was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 