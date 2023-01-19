Arbor Day Tree Giveaways Friday In Century, Saturday In Molino, Pensacola

January 19, 2023

Florida Arbor Day tree giveaways will be held Friday in Century and Saturday in Molino and Pensacola.

Century – Friday

The Florida Forest Service and the Town of Century will hold a tree giveaway for Florida residents beginning at 10 a.. Friday at the community center on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard. Trees available will include live oak, red maple, mayhaw, red cedar or dahoon holly. There is a limit of two trees per person while supplies last.

Molino, Pensacola – Saturday

Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a tree giveaway at the Molino, Bellview and Tryon branches of the West Florida Regional Libraries. Species available include live oak, dahoon holly, mayhaw, and Walter’s viburnum. There is a limit of two trees per household while supplies last.

