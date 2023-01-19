Arbor Day Tree Giveaways Friday In Century, Saturday In Molino, Pensacola
Florida Arbor Day tree giveaways will be held Friday in Century and Saturday in Molino and Pensacola.
Century – Friday
The Florida Forest Service and the Town of Century will hold a tree giveaway for Florida residents beginning at 10 a.. Friday at the community center on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard. Trees available will include live oak, red maple, mayhaw, red cedar or dahoon holly. There is a limit of two trees per person while supplies last.
Molino, Pensacola – Saturday
Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a tree giveaway at the Molino, Bellview and Tryon branches of the West Florida Regional Libraries. Species available include live oak, dahoon holly, mayhaw, and Walter’s viburnum. There is a limit of two trees per household while supplies last.
