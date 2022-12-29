Three Arrested Shortly After Allegedly Stealing Utility Trailer Near Ernest Ward Middle

Three people were arrested shortly after stealing a utility trailer from a home near Ernest Ward Middle School.

Miranda Faye Cardwell, age 36 of Cantonment; James Allen Casey, age 43 of Cantonment; and Clovis Clyde McClellan, age 38, were each charged with grand theft from a person age 65 or older and burglary of an occupied structure. McClellan was also charged with providing a false name to law enforcement.

Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called about a utility trailer that has just been stolen from a home in the 4000 block of Highway 99A, near Ernest Ward Middle School. The victim told deputies that someone rang her doorbell, and then she saw a white Jeep drive away with her utility trailer that had been under a covered shop. It was later discovered that a grill and propane bottle were also missing.

A responding deputy spotted the Jeep and trailer in a driveway on Highway 97 north of Gibson Road and held all three suspects at gunpoint until backup arrived, according to an arrest report.

At the time of his arrest, McClellan provided another name, but a fingerprint check at the jail revealed his actual name, the report states.

The trailer, grill and propane bottle, valued at $1,950 total, were returned to the owner.

All three suspects remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning.

Deputies also reported finding 14 unopened pieces of U.S. Mail belonging to four other individuals on Highway 97 in the passenger seat of the vehicle. One of the owners of the mail stated that he wished to pursue charges, Deputies were not able to immediately determine who had stolen the mail and no charges were filed.

Pictured top: (L-R) Suspects Casey, Cardwell, and McClellan.