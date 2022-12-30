Operation Santa Provided For Over 1,400 Children In Welfare System

Over 1,400 children in the child welfare system from Escambia to Walton County experienced the magic of Christmas thanks to the support of donors to Operation Santa.

Organized through FamiliesFirst Network, Operation Santa is an annual donation drive helping children who have experienced abuse, neglect or trauma enjoy the magic of Christmas. Caregivers were invited to submit wish lists so that gifts could be personalized to each child. Donors sponsor a child and shop for their Christmas wishes or give a monetary gift so the team could shop for them.

“We are fortunate to benefit from several area toy drives, as well as ‘angel trees’ organized by local churches and businesses. But we also use donations to help our teens, as well as young adults aging out of the foster care system,” said Mark Jones, president of FamiliesFirst Network. “Without the generosity of our donors and community partners, many of these children in our care would not receive any gifts during the holidays. I am so thankful to our area businesses, faith community and volunteer network who put countless hours into this project. They have truly spread the magic of Christmas to those who need it most.”

More than 110 donors contributed to Operation Santa this year including WEAR Communities Caring at Christmas, Olive Baptist Church, Liberty Church, Cokesbury United Methodist Church, Victory Assembly of God, and Alyssa’s.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.