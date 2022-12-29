Navy Federal Donates Over 22,000 Toys To Marine Toys For Tots

Navy Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for 25 years spreading holiday cheer. This year, more than 330 Navy Federal branches participated as drop-off sites worldwide, setting record donation amounts.

“Toys for Tots is fortunate to have a long-time partner like Navy Federal Credit Union,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Their community service goals align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 75 years through our Toys for Tots Program. Navy Federal Credit Union’s support will allow Toys for Tots to deliver hope and the magic of the holidays to children in need in communities

throughout the U.S.”

This year, Navy Federal collected over $33,000 in monetary donations and over 22,000 toys with 92% of their branches worldwide serving as collection sites.

“I’m proud to see how our branch network rallied around Toys for Tots this year, as nearly all of our branches participated,” said Captain Keith Hoskins (USN Retired), executive vice president of Branch Operations at Navy Federal. “Our team members embody our core value of championing communities where we serve, which has amplified our successful partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.”