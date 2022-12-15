Natural Gas First Responder Training Course Offered In Century

The Town of Century is opening a natural gas first responder training course to area first responders and other interested individuals.

Century will host Florida Gas Transmission’s First Responder Training on Tuesday, December 20 at 10 a.m. at town hall.

The training is open to fire, EMS, law enforcement and other first responders; public works departments; public officials; and other interested parties. The course is a presentation, not hands-on.

There is no charge to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.