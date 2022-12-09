IP Awards $63,000 In Grants To 21 Local Nonprofits

International Paper’s Pensacola Mill awarded $63,000 in International Paper Foundation grants this week to 21 local organizations, in conjunction with the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet.

“We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference in education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief,” said Whitney Fike, International Paper communications manager. “These grants help organizations fund new yearly projects and programs that support their critical mission and impact those in need in our own community.”

Local community organizations and their projects awarded grants for 2022:

Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation – Pediatric Health and Wellness Clinic

Autism Pensacola – 2023 Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab

Bright Bridge Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals

Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers – Expression through Language

Children’s Home Society – After School and Summer Learning Gains and Enrichment

Council on Aging of West Florida – Windmill Generator Kits for Kids

Covenant Hospice Foundation – My Wish to Terminally Ill Children and Adults

Escambia Search and Rescue – Project Lifesaver International Program

Feeding the Gulf Coast – Backpack Program: Weekend Meals for Children

Foodraising Friends – Food in the Home Everyday

Health and Hope Clinic – Strengthening Clinic Capacity for Care

Jim Allen Elementary – B.E.S.T. Books for Reading

Lakeview Center – Supporting Youth in Group Homes

Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative

Pace Band Boosters – Pace Band New Threads

Pace Center for Girls – Literacy Intervention

Pensacola Little Theatre – A Face of Arts Education and the Art of Movement

ReadyKids! – Ready Readers

Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida – Heart to Heart

The Arc Gateway – Big Impacts for Children through Access to Tools and Materials

Valerie’s House – No Child Grieves Alone, Group Night Activities

Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Grants are awarded once a year. Organizations are invited to take an eligibility assessment at www.ipgiving.com to see if their program is eligible to apply for funding.

