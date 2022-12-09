IP Awards $63,000 In Grants To 21 Local Nonprofits
December 9, 2022
International Paper’s Pensacola Mill awarded $63,000 in International Paper Foundation grants this week to 21 local organizations, in conjunction with the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet.
“We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference in education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief,” said Whitney Fike, International Paper communications manager. “These grants help organizations fund new yearly projects and programs that support their critical mission and impact those in need in our own community.”
Local community organizations and their projects awarded grants for 2022:
- Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation – Pediatric Health and Wellness Clinic
- Autism Pensacola – 2023 Kids for Camp Summer Learning Lab
- Bright Bridge Ministries – Hot, Healthy Meals
- Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers – Expression through Language
- Children’s Home Society – After School and Summer Learning Gains and Enrichment
- Council on Aging of West Florida – Windmill Generator Kits for Kids
- Covenant Hospice Foundation – My Wish to Terminally Ill Children and Adults
- Escambia Search and Rescue – Project Lifesaver International Program
- Feeding the Gulf Coast – Backpack Program: Weekend Meals for Children
- Foodraising Friends – Food in the Home Everyday
- Health and Hope Clinic – Strengthening Clinic Capacity for Care
- Jim Allen Elementary – B.E.S.T. Books for Reading
- Lakeview Center – Supporting Youth in Group Homes
- Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative
- Pace Band Boosters – Pace Band New Threads
- Pace Center for Girls – Literacy Intervention
- Pensacola Little Theatre – A Face of Arts Education and the Art of Movement
- ReadyKids! – Ready Readers
- Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida – Heart to Heart
- The Arc Gateway – Big Impacts for Children through Access to Tools and Materials
- Valerie’s House – No Child Grieves Alone, Group Night Activities
Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.
Grants are awarded once a year. Organizations are invited to take an eligibility assessment at www.ipgiving.com to see if their program is eligible to apply for funding.
