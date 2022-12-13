Inflation: Century Wastewater Project Bids Come In $1.2 Million Over Grant Funds

The Town of Century expected the cost of the first phase of a multi-million wastewater project to be higher than first anticipated due to inflation. They did not expect about three times — nearly $1.2 million — higher due to inflation, as they learned Monday night.

The project was to replace a sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant and two lift stations, which ensure wastewater, more commonly called sewage, keeps flowing rather than backing up into homes and businesses.

The town received a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project, based upon a calculation and grant application about two years ago. But the lowest bid for the work came in at $1.9 million.

Town engineer Dale Long suggested dropping the WWTP sludge press for now, moving it to a second phase. That would leave the town on the hook for about $350,000 over the value of the grant.

Century Town Council President Luis Gomez asked Long whose fault it is that the Pilgrim Lodge lift station has been down for three years, and Long said it was ultimately fault because the state took a couple of years to get from the grant application to an award. The lift station is located across from Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church on Jefferson Avenue. It has been out of service with a temporary bypass pump in place for months.

“The State of Florida needs to bite that over half million,” Gomez said, referring to the cost increase for the two lift stations.