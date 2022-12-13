Inflation: Century Wastewater Project Bids Come In $1.2 Million Over Grant Funds
December 13, 2022
The Town of Century expected the cost of the first phase of a multi-million wastewater project to be higher than first anticipated due to inflation. They did not expect about three times — nearly $1.2 million — higher due to inflation, as they learned Monday night.
The project was to replace a sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant and two lift stations, which ensure wastewater, more commonly called sewage, keeps flowing rather than backing up into homes and businesses.
The town received a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project, based upon a calculation and grant application about two years ago. But the lowest bid for the work came in at $1.9 million.
Town engineer Dale Long suggested dropping the WWTP sludge press for now, moving it to a second phase. That would leave the town on the hook for about $350,000 over the value of the grant.
Century Town Council President Luis Gomez asked Long whose fault it is that the Pilgrim Lodge lift station has been down for three years, and Long said it was ultimately fault because the state took a couple of years to get from the grant application to an award. The lift station is located across from Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church on Jefferson Avenue. It has been out of service with a temporary bypass pump in place for months.
“The State of Florida needs to bite that over half million,” Gomez said, referring to the cost increase for the two lift stations.
“Good luck with that,” council member James Smith said. “At that time, that was the estimate, but everything is skyrocketing now.”
The Pilgrim Lodge lift station is the town’s top priority because it’s totally non-functioning. Second priority is a failing a lift station that keeps the wastewater flowing from an area that includes the Century Health and Rehabilitation Center
“When that lift station goes down, it backs up the entire nursing home,” Heath Burkett said. “They call us at 2 o’clock in the morning and tell us their toilets won’t flush.”
“Astronomical,” is how grant consultant Robin Phillips described bids on grant applications for multiple governmental entities. “I’ve had to cut back on all my grants.”
“The economy has crashed,” Phillips said.
The council voted 3-0 to move forward with awarding the $1.9 million project to Brown Construction of Northwest Florida, but include a change order to remove the sludge press. The town will contribute $350,000 above the grant, and seek the funding from Escambia County, the Local Options Sales Tax or American Rescue Plan Act funds, rather than from the town’s general fund.
Pictured: A wastewater lift station near Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church on Jefferson Avenue in Century out of service and running on a temporary pump as seen May 10, 2022. Pictured inset: Engineer Dale Long addresses the Century Town Council Monday night. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.
