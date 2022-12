From Ukraine To Bratt: Christmas Cookie Exchange Brings Neighbors Together

Bratt resident Julie Jones hosted the 1st Annual Bratt Christmas Cookie Exchange Saturday.

She is from Ukraine and wanted to hold the event to meet more people from the Bratt area.

About a dozen people from Bratt braved a cold afternoon at the Travis Nelson Park in Bratt. They enjoyed hot cocoa, Christmas music and, of course, plenty of cookies.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.