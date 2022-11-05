Tate’s Season Ends With 36-20 Loss To Washington

November 5, 2022

The Washington Wildcats defeated the Tate Aggies 36-20 Friday night on Tate’s Carl Madison Field.

Sophomore quarterback Taite Davis found Carmelo Campbell  to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 8:46 on the clock in the first.

Washington added a couple of touchdowns to hold a 14-7 lead by the first minute of the second quarter. The Wildcats snapped out of the endzone for a safety to give the Aggies a couple and cut their lead to 14-9.

Caleb Westergreen put the pigskin through the uprights for a Tate field goal, making it a 14-12 ballgame.

Davis hit Campbell in the endzone and 13 Edward O’Brien made the 2-point conversion to put the Aggies on top 20-14 in the third.

The Tate Aggies finished their season at 1-9.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 