Tate’s Season Ends With 36-20 Loss To Washington

The Washington Wildcats defeated the Tate Aggies 36-20 Friday night on Tate’s Carl Madison Field.

Sophomore quarterback Taite Davis found Carmelo Campbell to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead with 8:46 on the clock in the first.

Washington added a couple of touchdowns to hold a 14-7 lead by the first minute of the second quarter. The Wildcats snapped out of the endzone for a safety to give the Aggies a couple and cut their lead to 14-9.

Caleb Westergreen put the pigskin through the uprights for a Tate field goal, making it a 14-12 ballgame.

Davis hit Campbell in the endzone and 13 Edward O’Brien made the 2-point conversion to put the Aggies on top 20-14 in the third.

The Tate Aggies finished their season at 1-9.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.