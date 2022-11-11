Grand Jury Returns Three Indictments In Geoghegan Murder

An Escambia County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Monroe Colville for first degree premeditated murder with a firearm. Alyssa Marie Blackburn and Lawrence Bonner, Jr. were both indicted for principal to first degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

The indictments stem from the shooting death of 26-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan on October 29.

On October 29, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghahan. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The three suspects remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond and will be arraigned on November 23.

