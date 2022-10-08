Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler, Drier Air For The Weekend

October 8, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 