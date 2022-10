Northview Gets Senior Night Win Over Pine Forest (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs earned a senior night victory over the Pine Forest Eagles Thursday night in Bratt.

Northview defeated Pine Forest 25-18, 25-20, 25-11.

The Chiefs honored five seniors (pictured above L-R): Hadassah Mascaro, Alyssa Stabler, Elianna Morales, McKenna Simmons and Emily Levins.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.