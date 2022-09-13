Flomaton TV Star Moonshiner Arrested By State Authorities On Alcohol Charges

A TV star moonshiner from Flomaton was arrested Monday night by state authorities on alcohol charges.

Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, was charged with felony distillation or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he remained early Tuesday morning without bond.

Johnny Griffis competed on Moonshiners: Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel in 2020. In the end, his “old school corn liquor moonshine” took second place.

His new television series “Alabama Shine” premiered in August on The Country Network (TCN). It showcased Griffis in Flomaton and a moonshiner in Carbon Hill, Alabama. In the television series, Griffis discusses evading law enforcement during the moonshine distillation process.

State officials did not release further information about Griffis’ arrest Monday night. If convicted as charged, Griffis would face one to five years in prison, according to Alabama Code.