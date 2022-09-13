Flomaton TV Star Moonshiner Arrested By State Authorities On Alcohol Charges

September 13, 2022

A TV star moonshiner from Flomaton was arrested Monday night by state authorities on alcohol charges.

Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48, was charged with  felony distillation or manufacture of prohibited liquors and beverages, and a class C misdemeanor of  sale, offer for sale, possession or barter of prohibited liquors and beverages.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he remained early Tuesday morning without bond.

Johnny Griffis competed on Moonshiners: Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel in 2020. In the end, his “old school corn liquor moonshine” took second place.

His new television series “Alabama Shine” premiered in August on The Country Network (TCN). It showcased Griffis in Flomaton and a moonshiner in Carbon Hill, Alabama. In the television series, Griffis discusses evading law enforcement during the moonshine distillation process.

State officials did not release further information about Griffis’ arrest Monday night. If convicted as charged, Griffis would face one to five years in prison, according to Alabama Code.

Comments

One Response to “Flomaton TV Star Moonshiner Arrested By State Authorities On Alcohol Charges”

  1. mnon on September 13th, 2022 1:48 am

    Yeah, that’s pretty much what I thought from jump street. You must be a special kind of ignorant to showcase your illegal activity, or my best guess is when someone does something for so long they somehow justify what they are doing and no longer see it as a crime. Like marijuana growers, etc.





Have a comment on this story?

