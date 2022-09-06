Betty Coleman Amerson

Betty Coleman Amerson, age 82, of Enon, FL passed away on September 4, 2022 in Mobile, AL.

She was born on September 20, 1939 in Enon, FL to the late Jackson C. and Margaret Elouise Jackson Coleman. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at Fountain and Holman Prison in Atmore as well as at the Atmore Nursing Home before she retired. She was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed nature, animals and was very active with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 64 years Curtis Franklin Amerson, her sister Bertha C. Taylor, two brothers Marion C. Coleman and Ernest J. Coleman.

She is survived by her children Curtis Alan Amerson of Jay, FL; Alex David (Felicia) Amerson of Enon, FL; Lisa J. (Tracy) Fisher of Mobile, AL; Leah A. (Brian) Williams of Mobile, AL; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; extended family; friends and a close family friend and caregiver Jamie Woods.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 10 AM until service time at 11 AM at Johnson-

Quimby Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Adam Amerson, Brad Williams, David Amerson, Jason Amerson, Billy Gilly, Dylan Amerson, Austin Snyder, Eugene Thames and Kyle Wayne Wilson.