AAA Says Gas Prices Declined During The Labor Day Weekend
September 6, 2022
Florida gas prices declined during the past week and through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Holiday travelers paid the fourth-most expensive Labor Day gas prices on record. The all-time highest price for Labor Day weekend was set back in 2012, at $3.78 per gallon, according to AAA.
On Monday, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.52 per gallon. That’s 50 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid during last year’s holiday.
The average price Monday night in Escambia County was $3.37 per gallon. A North Escambia low of $3.28 could be found on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices bottomed out at $3.09 at multiple station on Nine Mile Road.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
