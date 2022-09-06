AAA Says Gas Prices Declined During The Labor Day Weekend

Florida gas prices declined during the past week and through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Holiday travelers paid the fourth-most expensive Labor Day gas prices on record. The all-time highest price for Labor Day weekend was set back in 2012, at $3.78 per gallon, according to AAA.

On Monday, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.52 per gallon. That’s 50 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid during last year’s holiday.

The average price Monday night in Escambia County was $3.37 per gallon. A North Escambia low of $3.28 could be found on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices bottomed out at $3.09 at multiple station on Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.