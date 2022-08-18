Voter Turnout Nearing 10% In Escambia County; Early Voting Continues

Almost 7,000 people had voted early in Escambia County as of Wednesday.

According to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, 6,997 early votes were cast so far with three early voting days remaining. Voter turnout stood at 9.84% Wednesday night when including 14,745 vote-by-mail ballots received.

The busiest early voting location so far has been the Genealogy Branch Library on 9th Avenue with 1,580 early votes, followed by the Extension Office in Cantonment with 1,360 ballots cast. The slowest location has been the courthouse in Century, with 45 early voters.

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election in Escambia County continues through Saturday, August 20 at 10 locations throughout the county.

Those locations open daily are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Boulevard, Century (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.