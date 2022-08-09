Shower And Thunderstorm Chance Remains High Through The Work Week
August 9, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
