Shower And Thunderstorm Chance Remains High Through The Work Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.