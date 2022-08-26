Hero In The Classroom: Beulah Middle Teacher Saves Life Of Choking Student

A Beulah Middle School teacher is being called a hero after she saved one of her students that was choking on a piece of candy Thursday.

Agriculture teacher Leanne Jenkins said she just did what anyone else would have done.

“A precious little girl in my class went to answer a question I had asked, and she swallowed a piece of candy that was in her mouth,” said Jenkins, who was the 2022 Florida FFA Teacher of the Year. ”I immediately could tell she was in trouble. She grabbed her neck, and I knew then that she couldn’t breathe. I started the Heimlich and we got it unlodged pretty quickly.”

Jenkins said she and the entire class were shaken by the incident, but her Beulah Middle students were simply amazing.

“They were quiet, supportive, and someone immediately ran for help.” The student who choked was whisked away by the school nurse and is doing fine.

Jenkins and her husband took a CPR class about a decade ago when they were house parents at a children’s home. She didn’t think she could ever remember the information from the course, but it all came flooding back Thursday.

“I am thankful that the Lord had me right where I needed to be at that moment,” she said.

Pictured above: Beulah Middle School’s Leanne Jenkins was named Florida’s 2022 FFA Advisor of the Year last June at the state FFA convention in Orlando. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.