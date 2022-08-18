Driver Uninjured In Crash On Wet Highway 97

August 18, 2022

Up to about three inches of rain had fallen north of Molino by 7 a.m. Thursday morning, leading to the ponding of water on some roadways.

This driver lost control in the 2500 block of Highway 97, about a half mile south of Pilgrim Trail. The driver was not injured, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The highest rainfall totals were north and west Walnut Hill. By 7 a.m., a weather station at Molino Park Elementary had recorded just over an inch of rain.

There is an 80% to 90% chance of more rain and thunderstorms through Friday.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Driver Uninjured In Crash On Wet Highway 97”

  1. Paul on August 18th, 2022 10:37 am

    Mustangs Always have problems staying on the roads.
    There are plenty of YouTube vids to back up my statement. ;)

  2. Dog wood resident on August 18th, 2022 8:55 am

    This area always floods over 97 after a good rain, comes right off the field into the road. Would be nice if the county got involved and possibly cleaned out the ditch





