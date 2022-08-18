Driver Uninjured In Crash On Wet Highway 97
August 18, 2022
Up to about three inches of rain had fallen north of Molino by 7 a.m. Thursday morning, leading to the ponding of water on some roadways.
This driver lost control in the 2500 block of Highway 97, about a half mile south of Pilgrim Trail. The driver was not injured, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
The highest rainfall totals were north and west Walnut Hill. By 7 a.m., a weather station at Molino Park Elementary had recorded just over an inch of rain.
There is an 80% to 90% chance of more rain and thunderstorms through Friday.
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “Driver Uninjured In Crash On Wet Highway 97”
Mustangs Always have problems staying on the roads.
There are plenty of YouTube vids to back up my statement.
This area always floods over 97 after a good rain, comes right off the field into the road. Would be nice if the county got involved and possibly cleaned out the ditch