Big Changes Proposed For Century’s Government In Draft Charter

Big changes have been proposed to how the Town of Century governs itself in a new draft charter.

The new roadmap for Century’s government was created by the Century Charter Review Committee — which started as 11-member committee that was cut to six people due to declining participation. With delays due to the pandemic, the committee worked with consultant Buz Eddy for three years to create the 18-page document.

The town charter — the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The current charter has not been updated in almost 40 years.

The town council voted 3-0 this week to send the draft to the town attorney for legal review. Council members Luis Gomez, Jr. and Leonard White were not present for the meeting.

The draft charter has not been formally approved by a vote of the charter review committee. The town council must approve the final proposed charter and schedule it for a vote by the citizens. There’s no definitive timetable, but that could happen in early 2023 during a special election for what will then be two open council seats.

Here’s a first look at some of the major changes and other highlights of the draft charter:

Establishes a consecutive two-term, or eight-year limit for the mayor. A mayor that has reached the term limit may then seek election as a council member. There are no term limits in the current charter.

A consecutive two-term, or eight-year limit is established for council members. A council that has reached the term limit may then seek election as mayor. There are no term limits in the current charter.

The mayor and council members will not be paid if they miss a meeting, unless it’s due to an emergency. With two or more unexcused absences per quarter from consecutive meetings, the council can determine with a fourth-fifths vote that the council member or mayor has abandoned their seat.

The town council shall conduct all meetings using Robert’s Rules of Order.

The town will create the position of town clerk/finance director, along with a public works director position that reports directly to the mayor. Both will be hired by the mayor with approval by the council. With the approval of the mayor — not the council — the town clerk/finance director and public works director will hire, fire and supervise the employees in their respective departments. (Currently, the council must approve all hires, from the highest to lowest positions in the town.)

The charter establishes the right of the town clerk/finance director to take part in town council discussion. The clerk has no guaranteed right to take part in discussions under the current charter.

The mayor will establish an agenda for all council meetings.

The mayor will provide quarterly reports on finances, administrative activities, and actions of various departments. The mayor will also present an annual budget to the town council.

The mayor will be able to authorize expenditures up to $5,000, or up to $10,000 in a declared emergency, without town council approval.

The council will request and receive bids and award contracts for expenditures of $5,001 or more.

To be eligible to seek election as a council member, one year residency in the town will be required. (There is currently no length of residency requirement for council members, and a 6-month requirement for council members.)

Before being sworn in as mayor or town council member, the individual must agree to complete any state-mandated training or orientation, and complete Sunshine Law and public records law conducted by the town attorney.

Any portion of the draft charter, including the items listed above. could be altered or removed from a final charter. The town council also has the option to reject the charter or never place it on the ballot.

Pictured top: Century Charter Review Committee chairperson Mary Bourgeois speaks as consultant Buz Eddy listens in April 2022. Pictured below: Committee member Kathryn Fleming reviews a draft charter. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.