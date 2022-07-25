Three Injured In Highway 29 Wreck In Molino

Three people were injured in a late night wreck Sunday in Molino.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on Highway 29 near Duxbury Avenue.

Three people were transported by Escambia County EMS; none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.