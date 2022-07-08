Sheriff: Cantonment Man Killed His Daughter’s Dogs By Locking Them In A Hot Car For Days

A Cantonment man is accused of killing his daughter’s dogs by locking them in a hot car for days while she was out of town.

Felton Charles Henderson, 72, was charged with felony animal cruelty causing death, pain and suffering. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $45,000.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, a woman left her three dogs in Henderson’s care while she went out of town for a few days. She left behind water and food, and did everything appropriate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“When she returned after a couple of days, she asked where her dogs were,” Simmons said. “Henderson takes her to a blue Toyota Camry, he opens the doors, and he pulls out three dead dogs.”

The sheriff said it was apparent all he did was lock the dogs in the car despite the summer heat over the past few days.

“You can imagine the suffering they (the dogs) probably went through,” Simmons added.