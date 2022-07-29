Reminder: 30,000 Pound Food, School Supply Distribution Saturday In Molino

July 29, 2022

A food and back to school supply distribution will be held Saturday morning in Molino.

The event begins at 8 a.m, with line up no earlier than 7:30 a.m., at the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A until 11 a.m. or while supplies last. There will also be a designated area for walk-up.

There will be 30,000 pounds of fresh food distributed, along with at least 100 full-size backpacks containing school supplies, a minimum of 150 $10 Walmart gift cards, and LED light bulbs.

The event is being hosted by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, Sheriff Chip Simmons, ECUA board member Kevin Stephens, Senator Marco Rubio, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Jubilee Church and other community partners.

Pictured: Rep. Michelle Salzman and Sheriff Chip Simmons lead food into a vehicle during a April 2022 distribution in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 