Molino Man Took Jewelry, Adult Toy During Burglary, ECSO Says

A Molino man is accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home on Sunshine Hill Road, stealing jewelry and an adult toy.

Brandon David Edmonson, 42, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools with the intent to use, criminal mischief and petit theft.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, Lambert was captured on video pacing back and forth in front of a residence before entering through a window air conditioner opening. A screwdriver, which was swabbed for DNA, was located near the air conditioner, and the window was broken. A deputy was able to positively identify Edmonson from the video, the report states.

The residents reported that a gold necklace, gold bracelet and a chocker necklace– valued at $40 each — were missing, along with an adult toy valued at $50.

Deputies were unable to locate Edmonson following the June 21 burglary, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $21,000.