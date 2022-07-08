Here Are Some Insider Tips For Enjoying The Blue Angels At Pensacola Beach

There’s nothing quite like experiencing the Blue Angels along Pensacola Beach. You’d be hard pressed to find a prettier backdrop than Pensacola Beach to watch the mind-blowing aerial maneuvers the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team has perfected over the past seven decades.

The annual beach air show has become a rite of passage for locals. So, for those who want to experience the Pensacola Beach Air Show too when it takes to the skies, here are a few insider tips to help you maximize the fun from the Santa Rosa Island Authority:

Carpool and arrive early. Like really, really early. Make like you’re going sunrise fishing, early. We cannot stress this point enough. Traffic coming over the bridge can often take hours if you wait too late to leave, and the Casino Beach parking lot often is filled up by 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. So plan on packing up and heading out in the wee morning hours to avoid the traffic jam getting onto the island and find a decent parking spot.

Do yourself a favor and get a SunPass. You can pick one up at CVS, Publix or Walgreens. But don’t forget to activate your SunPass online first! All four toll lanes coming onto Pensacola Beach accept the SunPass. Without SunPass, you’ll get a toll-by-plate invoice in the mail.

If the Casino Beach parking lot is full Saturday, trolleys are in service all day to help take people to and from Casino Beach. So park and hop on a free trolley.

The prime spot to view the show is at center point, just east of the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier at Casino Beach. Tents are allowed, but please be courteous to your new daylong neighbors.

It’s going to be a looong day in the sun. So pack accordingly and stay hydrated! Bring the essentials – bring plenty of water, snacks, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. You’ll also want to include an umbrella, beach chairs, towels, floaties, and a cooler. But remember, glass is not allowed on the beach!

This is not an occasion for Fido, or any other pets for that matter. Dogs are only allowed at the two designated dog beaches on either side of the island, neither of which are a great vantage point for the air show. Pets are not allowed anywhere else. And any person found leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle may face criminal charges.

For the safety of all spectators and air show participants, the Santa Rosa Island Authority is requiring the public to suspend all flights of unmanned aircraft, or drones, during the air show hours of the Pensacola Beach Air Show week.

There are plenty of vendors on hand selling all the forgotten essentials, plus food, drinks, souvenirs, etc.

The civilian stunt plane acts begin just before noon. Lifeguards keep all beachgoers out of the Gulf while the show is happening overhead. The civilian acts last for about an hour or so, from noon to 1 p.m.

After the civilian acts finish, go take a dip in the Gulf! This will be your last chance to cool off before the Blues take to the sky at 2 p.m.

Lifeguards are on hand to provide any needed first-aid help. Mist stations are set up next to the public safety building and restrooms, for anyone needing to cool off quickly.

Once the air show ends, believe us when we say you won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Instead of folding up your chairs and packing up your tents in a mad dash to go get stuck in beach traffic, rather, sit back and enjoy the beautiful view, sharing stories about your favorite maneuvers.

When it’s time to pack up and leave, remember: Please Leave Only Your Footprints Behind! For the safety and enjoyment of all Pensacola Beach visitors and the preservation of the island’s flora and fauna, please take all that you came with and help keep our beach pristine.