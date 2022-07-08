Former Baker Fire Chief Indicted For First Degree Murder Of Escambia Businessman

The former Baker Fire District chief has been indicted for the first degree murder of a 63-year old business owner in Escambia County.

Brian Keith Easterling, age 52 of Baker, is accused of the shooting death of Michael Evers on June 2.

Pensacola Police received a call to check on the welfare of Evers at his home because he had not been seen in several days. Officers entered the home and found blood on the floor, but Evers was not inside. They responded to his shop in the 3900 block of Creighton Road.

Inside the shop, an officer tripped over an item under a car cover, exposing the victim’s right elbow. Officers said Evers was face down on the floor, obviously deceased with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. His 2011 Chevrolet 2500 was not at either location.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, surveillance video from 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 showed a man later identified as Easterling arrive at the shop with Evers. The victim entered the building and Easterling is seen standing outside the door looking around nervously.

“Easterling actually turns a complete circle looking all around, before entering the building. Within minutes of entering the building, Easterling walks up behind (the victim),” the report states. The victim “then falls immediately to the ground. Easterling can be seen on video getting a car cover and covering (the victim).”

Evers allegedly owed Easterling money, according to the ECSO.

Evers remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

.