Coast Guard Rescues Nine Boaters Near Pensacola Pass

The Coast Guard rescued nine boaters from the water after their vessel became submerged approximately two miles south of Pensacola Pass on Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a mayday call at 10:47 a.m. from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion. The recreational vessel reportedly ran aground, with all nine boaters aboard abandoning the vessel. The Coast Guard diverted a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola that was already patrolling the area.

The Pensacola boat crew arrived on scene at 10:56 a.m., recovered all nine people out of the water and transported them back to Big Lagoon State Park.

There were reported no medical concerns among those rescued.