Florida Gas Prices Continue Downward Slide

Florida gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week. It was the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago.

The state average has now declined a total of 79 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June. he cost to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas has declined nearly $12 since then.

The lowest price Sunday night in Cantonment was $3.74 per gallon at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while a low of $3.54 could be found in Pensacola at the warehouse clubs and $3.57 at several Nine Mile Road stations.

“Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.