Police Name Bank Robbery Suspect

The Pensacola Police Department has named a suspect in the Tuesday morning robbery of a local bank.

Pensacola Police say 57-year old Robert Gentry Rhodes walked robbed the Truist Bank across from Walmart on Creighton Road.

Police said he may be driving a stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D with Florida tag IP9831.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or Pensacola Police.