Police Name Bank Robbery Suspect
July 5, 2022
The Pensacola Police Department has named a suspect in the Tuesday morning robbery of a local bank.
Pensacola Police say 57-year old Robert Gentry Rhodes walked robbed the Truist Bank across from Walmart on Creighton Road.
Police said he may be driving a stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D with Florida tag IP9831.
No other information has been provided.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or Pensacola Police.
Comments
Looks like he’s had a rough 57 years.
Is that some sort of tattoo on his left hand? Looks like some kind of pyramid or something. Should make it easier to identify him.