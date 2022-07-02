Police Name Bank Robbery Suspect

July 5, 2022

The Pensacola Police Department has named a suspect in the Tuesday morning robbery of a local bank.

Pensacola Police say 57-year old Robert Gentry Rhodes walked robbed the Truist Bank across from Walmart on Creighton Road.

Police said he may be driving a stolen 1985 Mercedes 300D with Florida tag IP9831.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or Pensacola Police.

Comments

2 Responses to “Police Name Bank Robbery Suspect”

  1. Bama on July 5th, 2022 8:38 pm

    Looks like he’s had a rough 57 years.

  2. AC on July 5th, 2022 3:46 pm

    Is that some sort of tattoo on his left hand? Looks like some kind of pyramid or something. Should make it easier to identify him.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 